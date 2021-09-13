Ethic Inc. Acquires 16,097 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $58.43 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

