BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.4% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 2.73% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $295,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $173.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

