Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLII. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,548,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,850,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,629,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition by 76.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

