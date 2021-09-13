Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMAY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $147,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $313,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

