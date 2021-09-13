Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $833,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

