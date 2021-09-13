Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 935,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,581,000 after buying an additional 187,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 82,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.48 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.