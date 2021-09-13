Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 85,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,010,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.55 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $441.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

