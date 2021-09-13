Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

