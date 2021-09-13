Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 542 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE opened at $36.08 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.