BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $70.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,483 shares of company stock valued at $45,661,218 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $109.15.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

