Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $19.96

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

