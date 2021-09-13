Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $19.96

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after buying an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
