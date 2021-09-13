Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.