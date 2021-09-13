American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $284.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

