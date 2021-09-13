Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $47.25 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $47,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

