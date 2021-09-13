Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 358,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.