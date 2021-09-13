Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

