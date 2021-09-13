Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 759 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $741.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $692.22 and its 200 day moving average is $667.24. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

