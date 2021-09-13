Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NMT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

