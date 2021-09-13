Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2986 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Tri-Continental has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tri-Continental stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Tri-Continental worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

