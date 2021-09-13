Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $16.75 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

