Birchcliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.