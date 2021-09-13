Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $27,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QVAL. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 183,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1,276.5% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 434,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 402,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.