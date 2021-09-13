QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $70.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

