3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $39,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $184.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

