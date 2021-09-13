Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up approximately 3.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $98,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 48.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

