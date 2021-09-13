FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for about 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FMC worth $16,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

