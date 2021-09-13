PotlatchDeltic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.