Ethic Inc. Acquires 10,087 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

