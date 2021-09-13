Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

ZTS opened at $207.00 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.