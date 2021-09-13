Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

