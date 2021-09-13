Coldstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,994.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $4.30 million and $245,994.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00006381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00079330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00124184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00177845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.54 or 1.00113063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.81 or 0.07166058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00914647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.