QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 107.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 7.8% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QID stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

