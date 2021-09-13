QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $367,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

