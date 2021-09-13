Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

