Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $80.35 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

