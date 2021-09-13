State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,592,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $94,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in General Motors by 42.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

