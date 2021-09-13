Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:JTD)

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.