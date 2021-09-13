Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $17.65.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund
