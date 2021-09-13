Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

