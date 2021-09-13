Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

