Phillips Edison & Company Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

