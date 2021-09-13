BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MIY opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

