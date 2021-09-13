BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.