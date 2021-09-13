BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.78 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.