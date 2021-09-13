Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NML stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 780,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

