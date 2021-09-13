Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. SelectQuote accounts for about 3.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,310,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,195. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

