RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE RIV opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

