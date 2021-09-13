Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

