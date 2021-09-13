Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

