Mina 24 Hour Volume Hits $142.34 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $142.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00123363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00177090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.63 or 1.00185613 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.14 or 0.07143862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.70 or 0.00901226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 235,396,910 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.