Soda Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $49.72 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $49.72 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

